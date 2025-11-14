“Sweet Holiday” fundraiser brings festive cheer and critical support to local students

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, November 15, ABC Guidance will host its annual “Sweet Holiday” celebration at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church at 600 South La Cañada Drive.

The event features a holiday market, live performances, crafts, raffles, and a photo booth — all while raising funds to directly support local students.

Founded by educator and advocate Joshua Hays, ABC Guidance is a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit dedicated to helping middle- and high-school students reach their full potential. The organization provides individualized tutoring, academic assessments, education planning, and career-path guidance in both Arizona and California.

Hays, who lives with dyslexia, developed his teaching approach after learning firsthand what students with learning differences need to succeed.

ABC Guidance’s programs focus on meeting students where they are, tailoring instruction to how each student learns best. This year, Hays was recognized as a top-3 finalist in the Moonshot Rural Arizona Pitch Competition , held at Sahuarita Town Hall..

Every dollar raised will contribute to curriculum purchases, enhanced learning tools, and hands-on excursions designed to give students real-world educational experiences.

Visitors can browse local vendors at the holiday market, enjoy live performances, including those from ABC Guidance students, participate in creative craft stations, and enter raffles for a chance at donated prizes. The themed photo booth offers a festive way for families and friends to document the day.

More information about the organization and its programs is available at the ABC Guidance website .