Southern Arizona wineries hoping for seasonal-visitor boost

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is stepping into wine season. For local vineyards and wineries like Arizona Hops and Vines, that means a bit of relief.

The winery owners, sisters Shannon Austin and Megan Stranik, say they've had a "stressful year," trying to make a profit while battling tariffs and trying to keep their wines affordable.

The two opened their winery in 2012 and have spent the past several years building a loyal customer base while navigating the growing industry in Arizona's first region to earn the American Viticultural Area (AVA) designation.

“The wineries here don't have to follow the rules [of more established regions]," said Austin. "We’re paving our own way and figuring out what works here. We’re— in a lot of ways— a fearless wine region.”

This year has given this region and others a bit of a scare. Tariffs on aluminum coming in from Canada—the world's largest aluminum exporter— and glass from Mexico has eaten into their profits since the sister say they're avoiding raising prices.

“We’re trying to maintain our prices, not react right away to the tariffs or the economy,” Austin said. "“We’re trying to be family-friendly and budget-friendly, and it’s just such a different vibe out in Sonoita. We just want to give people the opportunity to come and relax and not be worried that it’s going to be expensive or exclusive.”

They're hoping with seasonal visitors or "snowbirds" and students settling back into Southern Arizona in the coming months, they'll get some relief.

They're encouraging Arizonans—both full-time and part-time to save their wallets a little stress and take a trip down to Sonoita.

“It’s a budget-friendly little trip to getaway which we all need right now," Austin said.