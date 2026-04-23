Scam stopped: Green Valley UPS Store employee saves resident from $15,000 loss

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Green Valley resident was spared a $15,000 loss after a vigilant UPS Store employee flagged suspicious activity April 16, prompting Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) detectives to intervene before the cash was shipped.

Deputies say the GV resident arrived at the UPS Store at 190 W. Continental Road seeking to send the cash. Detectives tell KGUN that sending cash through parcel services is a major red flag for fraud, and the employee was also aware of this, so they contacted the PCSD Fraud Unit hotline.

When questioned by investigators, the victim reported being contacted by someone posing as a bank employee who instructed them to wire money and send cash to another individual, claiming bank staff were distributing counterfeit currency and asking the resident to assist in an “investigation.” PCSD added the suspected fraudster was most likely not local, and officials have found no evidence of a local connection.

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Because of the store employee’s report, detectives were able to stop the shipment and recovered the $15,000; the money was returned to the resident on April 20. During follow-up interviews, fraud detectives also learned the GV resident had previously wired $17,274.71 as part of the suspected scam. PCSD detectives are actively working to recover those wired funds.

The case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. PCSD said similar schemes have been reported in the area and that, while some have been prevented, many victims only learn they’ve been scammed long after money has been sent.

PCSD urged residents to remain vigilant: banks will not call customers asking them to help with internal investigations, and people should never send cash through any parcel delivery service. Anyone who suspects they may be the target of a scam is encouraged to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Fraud Unit for guidance.