Save the Scenic Santa Ritas voices opposition to Copper World Mine at Sahuarita Town Council Meeting

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Members of the environmental advocacy group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas gathered outside the Sahuarita Town Council Complex on Monday, March 24, voicing their opposition to the Copper World Mine project operated by Hudbay Minerals.

The group filed an appeal in February to overturn a Class 1 air permit granted to the mine in January.

The protesters expressed concerns over the potential environmental and public health impacts of the mine, including increased truck traffic, water pollution and air contamination from mine tailings.

"We’re here, showing up in a place where they have to listen to us," said Anna Darian, Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement for Save the Scenic Santa Ritas. "We’re not on the agenda, but we’re taking advantage of the call to the public to voice our concerns."

The group estimates that the Copper World Mine could generate over 40,000 truck trips annually, increasing road congestion and safety risks.

"There will be heavy trucks coming down your road when you’re trying to pick up your kid from school,” Darian said. “When you’re just trying to get home from work," Darian added.

She says other mines in the area run by companies such as Asarco and Freeport-McMoran are examples of how mines can responsibly operate within communities. These mines, she says, are located far enough away from surrounding communities to blunt the health impacts from mining operations.

Water usage and contamination are also major points of contention. Tucson resident and radiologist Nina Luxenberg highlighted the strain on water resources, noting the region's vulnerability to drought. "Copper World will use an average of 4.4 billion gallons of water per year — enough for 102,600 individuals annually," Luxenberg explained.

Luxenberg also warned of the potential release of toxic heavy metals like arsenic, cadmium, and mercury from mine tailings. “They’re endocrine disruptors so even in low concentrations,” Luxenberg said. “They can be toxic and they’re all known to cause cancer.

She worries about the mine's long-term effects, fearing that once the community realizes the impacts, it will be too late.

"We don’t want to be another Flint, Michigan. We don’t want to be another Cancer Alley, Louisiana,” she said. “We want to keep our water pure and plentiful."

Despite the public outcry, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy and the Town Council have maintained that they cannot comment on the matter since the mine is outside their jurisdiction.

Hudbay Minerals did not respond to requests for comment. They provided the following statement in February in response to the appeal:

“Hudbay is currently reviewing the appeal and we intend to intervene in the case. We are confident that the thorough review conducted by ADEQ and its decision to issue Copper World its Air Permit, will be upheld by the court.

Hudbay remains committed to advancing the Copper World project in a responsible and transparent manner. The project will deliver significant benefits to southern Arizona, including economic growth, job creation, and a reliable supply of domestically mined copper, which is critical to supporting America’s infrastructure and energy security.”

Save the Scenic Santa Ritas continues to call for greater accountability and additional protections for the surrounding communities.

“You can support this project and still push for the best protections for your community,” Darian said. “We’re here to educate the community as well as the town council of the ways in which you can put pressure on this project to be built in the best way that supports this community.”

The appeal process is ongoing, and residents await further developments. KGUN9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.