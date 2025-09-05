Sahuarita Police Department hosts free car seat safety event

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, Sept. 6, the Sahuarita Police Department (SPD) will hold a free car seat checkup at its headquarters, 315 W Sahuarita Center Way.

Families can have their car seats inspected by a nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The technicians will check if car seats are properly installed, answer questions, and demonstrate the safest way to secure children.

According to a 2021 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , nearly 30 percent of children ages 0–3 killed in car crashes were not properly buckled into a car seat. Officials say many tragedies like these can be prevented with the right education and equipment.

In addition to the weekend event, the Sahuarita Family Resource Center will host a car seat education class on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The session, led by TMC Ride Safe, will provide families with important safety information and free car seats for those who qualify.