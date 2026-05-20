Police find 8th grader, Orbeez-style toy gun following 911 call at Anza Trail School

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police in Sahuarita have determined there was no active threat to Anza Trail School, students, staff or the community following a report that a student brought a gun to campus.

In a news release, Police say officers responded to a call following a report that a student brough a gun to Anza Trail School. Information from the 911 call said it was a student who graduated from the 8th grade and had left campus once police were called.

During the investigation, police were able to find the student's parent who shared with officers their location. Officers were able to find the person and learned the student brough an Orbeez-style toy as part of a prank known as "Senior Assassin." Police were able to find the toy-gun and confirmed it was not a real firearm, not was it loaded.

Sahuarita Police say there is no threat to the community . The department says it takes these types of reports seriously and appreciate the community for reporting suspicious activity.