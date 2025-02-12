Pima County Constable’s Office urges eviction support following tragic suicide

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The tragic suicide of a 42-year-old woman last week has prompted the Pima County Constable’s Office to urge those facing eviction to seek available resources before it’s too late.

According to Precinct 7 Constable Thomas Schenek, the recent incident is not isolated.

Since taking office in 2016, Schenek has witnessed at least half a dozen suicides tied to evictions, some occurring in the presence of constables.

“Being evicted is probably traumatizing for anybody,” Schenek said. “But everybody internalizes that sort of thing differently. I deal with some people being evicted that are very self-confident, that they’re just gonna wind up back on their feet and I deal with other people that absolutely believe this is the end of their world.”

The constable’s office has been working to connect at-risk individuals with crucial assistance, particularly through Pima County’s Emergency Eviction Legal Services (EELS).

The program provides rental, housin,g and legal assistance to those facing eviction, sometimes enabling them to remain in their homes.

“EELS can step in there and conduct assessments for eligibility,” Schenek explained. “If the defendant is eligible, then they can begin providing rental assistance at that point. In a lot of cases, I’ve seen EELS actually be able to get somebody completely caught up so they can remain in the house.”

Schenek emphasizes that individuals should seek help as soon as they anticipate eviction rather than waiting until a constable arrives at their door.

“When somebody finds themself at the point where they’re concerned they’re going to be evicted, that is the best time to start seeking out these resources,” he said. “Don’t get to the point where the constable is at your door because it’s a little too late.”

The issue of eviction-related suicides gained national attention in 2022 when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Gabiray was killed in the line of duty while serving an eviction notice. The constable’s office remains committed to preventing further tragedies by guiding individuals to the right support services.

“Just know that there are people out there that care,” Schenek urged. “There are resources that are available. You may have to put in some leg work to try and get to those resources, but absolutely, positively, being evicted is not worth taking yours or someone else’s life.”

For more information about EELS and other crisis intervention programs, visit Pima County’s tenant resource website.