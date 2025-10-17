Oktoberfest celebrations coming to Green Valley this weekend

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s Oktoberfest time in Green Valley, and this Saturday, residents will have not one, but two local celebrations to raise a stein and enjoy a taste of Bavaria.

At the Green Valley Recreation (GVR) West Center, the annual Oktoberfest will feature traditional German fare including bratwurst and German-style potato salad, with beer on tap courtesy of the Rotary Club of Green Valley.

Guests can enjoy the sounds of The Bouncing Czechs, Tucson’s premier polka band, who will be bringing a lively Alpine flair to the afternoon.

Tickets cost $22, with a portion of sales going to the Rotary Club scholarships. Tickets can be purchased at the GVR website .

Meanwhile, across town, the American Legion Madera Post 131 will host its own outdoor Oktoberfest celebration. Visitors can expect a spread of jumbo dogs, brats, and potato salad, along with sweet treats from the Auxiliary Bakefest inside the dining room.

The GVR West Center Oktoberfest runs from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., while the American Legion’s festivities go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.