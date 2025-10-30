Local theater troupe brings high-energy comedy “Unnecessary Farce” to Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new fast-paced comedy is taking the stage at the Community Performing Arts Center in Green Valley. Unnecessary Farce, written by Paul Slade Smith and performed by the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players, opened October 30th and runs through November 9th.

The play’s title says it all — a farce packed with chaos, confusion, and plenty of doors.

“We’ve got two cops, we’ve got three crooks, and we’ve got eight doors,” said director Ron Heiss, describing the mayhem audiences can expect.

Set in a run-down motel, the story follows two rookie undercover cops attempting to catch an embezzling mayor on videotape during a secret meeting with his accountant.

“They want to get proof and, of course, what can go wrong?” Heiss said with a grin.

Naturally, everything that can go wrong does.

The play came to CPAC thanks to actor and producer Chad Eggen, who previously performed Unnecessary Farce in his native South Dakota.

“It’s a hilarious show, it’s so funny. It’s fast-paced,” Eggen said of the play.

While the humor comes easily, the production itself requires precise timing, especially with so many doors swinging open and shut as characters dart between rooms.

“One door opens, another closes,” Heiss said. “So timing is an important element.”

Heiss credits the show’s success to the collaborative spirit of local theater, crediting the makeup, costume, lighting and props departments for making the show become a reality.

“Theatre is a cooperative art,” he said. “So many different things go into making a production what it really is.”

"Unnecessary Farce" runs through November 9th at the CPAC Theatre in Green Valley. Matinee shows run at 3pm and evening shows run at 7 p.m.