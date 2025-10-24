Halloween Hoedown to bring fun and fundraising to Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Green Valley is kicking off Halloween festivities a little early this year. The Historic Canoa Ranch will transform into a lively dance floor this Saturday, October 25th, for the Halloween Hoedown, an adults-only event combining festive fun with community fundraising.

The evening will feature local dance instructor Annette Mesa, who will lead an hour of line-dancing instruction to get guests moving.

Afterward, attendees can enjoy a mix of food from popular local spots, including Peruvian Fusion, Fiesta Filipina, and Amado’s Longhorn Grill, which will also be serving up beer and wine.

The event also features a 50/50 raffle, along with “bonus items

Providing the soundtrack for the night, DJ Savy from Tucson will spin country favorites to keep the dance floor packed.

“Costumes are encouraged — it’s optional, but they are encouraged,” said Mari Nelson, president of the Green Valley Council Foundation. “It’s for adults. We just ask no pets and no coolers, but you’re going to have a real party.”

Beyond the fun, the Halloween Hoedown supports several community causes. Proceeds benefit Friends of Canoa Parks, wildfire prevention efforts, and the Senior Public Safety Program, which helps ensure local seniors stay safe and connected.

The Halloween Hoedown runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Historic Canoa Ranch. Tickets and more information can be found on the GVC Foundation website .