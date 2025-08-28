Green Valley’s Desert Hills Lutheran Church launches grief support program this Fall

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Desert Hills Lutheran Church is offering a new session of its grief support program this fall, beginning Tuesday, September 2.

The 13-week program, based on the nationally recognized GriefShare curriculum, is designed to help individuals navigate the complex emotions and challenges that follow the loss of a loved one.

The sessions will take place Tuesday afternoons at Desert Hills Lutheran Church and will run through December 2.

Each weekly meeting lasts two hours and focuses on a specific topic related to grief, including: “Is This Normal,” “Your Grief Journey,” “Loneliness and Sadness,” “Self-Care,” “Anger,” “Regrets,” “Questions for God,” and “Hope and Resilience.”

Every session begins with a group presentation and a 30-minute video exploring the week’s theme, followed by small-group discussions of 8–10 participants. These conversations allow attendees to share personal experiences and find support from others who understand the grieving process.

Desert Hills Lutheran Church typically offers the program twice a year, once in the fall and again in late January.

The church emphasizes that the program is open to anyone in the community, not just members of the congregation.