Green Valley prepares for critical wildfire season

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a press conference held Monday with Governor Katie Hobbs, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Management warned that the upcoming fire season could be one of the most critical in years.

With dry conditions predicted to mirror those of 2005 — a year that saw devastating wildfires — the community of Green Valley is ramping up its efforts to prevent a repeat of past disasters.

The area is located near the Sawmill Fire of 2017, which scorched nearly 47,000 acres of the Santa Rita Mountains. Local officials are taking proactive steps to protect the area and find practical steps to mitigate the spread of wildfires.

The Desert Hills Recreation Center recently hosted a wildfire forum, bringing together state, county and local fire officials to address wildfire risks and preparedness. Representatives from the Firewise program, a community initiative designed to reduce wildfire risks, were also in attendance to discuss strategies for mitigating the spread of fires in Green Valley.

Clearing Vegetation to Reduce Wildfire Risk

Hayes Galitski, Firewise Coordinator with the Greater Green Valley Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), emphasized the importance of clearing dry vegetation from common areas and washes to reduce the fuel load for potential wildfires. He noted that conditions are especially dangerous during the spring when buffelgrass, a highly flammable species, grows and then dries out.

“There’s a lot of concern about wild grasses and how they’ve spread in our communities, particularly around rights of way,” Galitski said. “It’s flammable and combustible, it burns very hot, so it does pose some risk to homes if it’s in close proximity to them.”

For Green Valley, the spring is a critical time to address these fire risks, as buffelgrass is particularly vulnerable to ignition before it begins to regrow in the summer.

Local HOA Efforts and Firewise Certification

Raymond Fleming, President of the Desert Hills 4 Homeowners Association (HOA), is taking the fire risk seriously.

The HOA’s beautification and maintenance committees have been working hard to eradicate buffelgrass, and they are now focusing on fountain grass. Fleming stressed that the HOA is fully committed to becoming Firewise certified, which is an important step in ensuring the neighborhood is prepared for a potential wildfire.

“We are 100 percent on board with Firewise,” Fleming said. “Matter of fact, we’re going through our audit today. We’re trying to figure out a way to mitigate the risk, especially since several insurance companies have pulled out of coverage in our area.”

Fleming, who referenced the devastating wildfires in California as a cautionary tale, warned that even though Green Valley is often considered a low-risk area, the risk of a wildfire is still possible.

“Look what happened in California versus what can happen here,” he said. “Even though everybody knows we’re low risk, all it takes is that one spark.”

Collaboration Is Key

The Firewise program has already certified eight HOAs in the Green Valley area. However, officials are now focusing on recruiting more communities to join the initiative in order to further strengthen the region's wildfire preparedness.

“The more communication there is between all the various partners, all the various stakeholders, the better the outcome,” said Galitski.

As the fire season approaches, the Green Valley community’s collaboration with local fire officials and the Firewise program will be crucial in reducing the risk of future wildfires and safeguarding homes.

For more information about the Firewise program and tips for wildfire preparedness, visit the organization’s website.