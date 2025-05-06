Green Valley hosts talk to help veterans navigate long-term care benefits

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the demand for veteran long-term care steadily rises, the Green Valley community is stepping up to ensure those who served aren’t left behind.

With the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) estimating that nearly 80 percent of veterans will require some form of long-term care, local organizations are working to educate veterans. Their efforts bring awareness to families about available support, most notably, the VA Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) in Green Valley hosted a presentation on the Aid and Attendance benefit, a little-known program that can provide eligible veterans with up to $29,000 per year to help offset the cost of long-term care. The benefit can be used for services ranging from assisted living to in-home care and nursing home support. It can be used for any service provider and does not need to be a VA-related provider.

“People often are not aware of how much care costs, and it can be a huge shock,” said Tiffany Ford, Admissions Director at The Villas of Green Valley, who helped organize the event. “There are resources out there, but they can be hard to find.”

Ford says one of the largest factors of bankruptcy among seniors involves long-term care. “It’s not something they plan for,” she said. “Most people are planning for grandkids, travel and retirement. They don’t plan for, unfortunately, when they fall and break a hip and need help.”

"Lack of planning for long-term care can lead to dire consequences. They end up in tough situations and face tough situations,” Ford said. “Are they going to sell their house? Are they going to cash out their life insurance? Everything they worked so hard for, their legacy for them and their families.”

The presentation’s speaker, VA-accredited claims agent John Rosness, broke down the complexities of applying for the benefit. He emphasized the importance of working with a veterans service organization, noting that navigating the VA system can be overwhelming due to overlapping departments and confusing eligibility requirements.

The benefit is available to veterans of World Wars 1 and 2, the Korean Conflict, along with the Vietnam and Gulf Wars. Monthly payments are dependent upon a number of factors, including marital status, dependent children and the period in which one served.

“Sometimes people don’t think it’s real, but I assure you—it is,” Rosness said. “Thousands of veterans and spouses have received it. The key is going about it the right way.”

Among the attendees was Lou Terry, who came with her husband, a 22-year retired U.S. Air Force veteran. The couple is looking ahead and preparing for what may come.

“One never knows what’s going to come tomorrow,” Terry said. “It’s expensive now, but thinking about having long-term care, having to have someone with us at all times—it’s worrisome.”

According to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the number of veterans eligible for long-term care is expected to double in the coming decades, increasing from 2 million to 4 million. Community outreach events like this one aim to prepare veterans and their families before a care crisis occurs.

More information on the VA Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, can be found on the VA website.

Rosness can be contacted about the benefit by calling 520-358-0861 or emailing ecplanners@gmail.com.