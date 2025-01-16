Sahuarita group helps veterans access critical benefits

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many veterans, navigating the complexities of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claims process can feel like an uphill battle. According to the VA, nearly 74% of total disability claims are initially denied due to processing errors.

However, thanks to the tireless efforts of Ron Bryant and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 38, hundreds of local veterans are finally getting the care and benefits they deserve.

In a small office at the Sahuarita Food Bank and Resource Center, Bryant leads a mission born out of personal experience.

After leaving the Navy, he never considered applying for VA healthcare, assuming it was only for “old, retired, beat-up veterans.” At a friend’s urging, he filed a claim and was shocked to learn he was eligible.

“At the time, I didn’t have any healthcare,” Bryant recalled. His experience opened his eyes to the value of VA resources, inspiring him to help others navigate the process.

The program, which began with Bryant meeting veterans at a local Dunkin’ Donuts, now operates out of a dedicated office at the resource center.

In just three years, Bryant and DAV Chapter 38 have helped approximately 600 veterans obtain total or near-total disability benefits.

Many of these veterans, like Luis Rodriguez, an Air Force veteran, spent decades unaware of available services.

“It took me maybe 40 years to realize that there were services to support me,” Rodriguez said. “It’s been eye-opening to see the great physical and mental care provided by the VA.”

The organization’s impact extends beyond securing benefits. Jacqueline Solomon, a U.S. Army veteran, found a new purpose by becoming a Veterans Service Officer (VSO) after receiving DAV assistance.

Her own experience informs her desire to help other veterans. Upon leaving the military in 1997, she was released on a medical discharge but was only awarded 10% toward her disability claim.

“I had to find my own way,” she said. “As far as health care, I didn’t have the information that I have now that I like to pass on to veterans.”

She says the health care system is a constant battle where you “have to fight for every crumb.”

“I know what it’s like to fight for what you deserve,” she said. “Helping other veterans who don’t know where to begin is incredibly rewarding, I love putting that information out there.”

Solomon is part of a 4-person team that assists Bryant with getting disability claims out the door for the area’s veterans.

Bryant Harmon, a Navy and Army National Guard veteran, also struggled with the system after his initial claim was denied.

“I gave up because it was a battle,” he said, adding that many veterans fight this battle “for life” with many giving up due to the complexity of the health care system. With DAV’s guidance, Harmon eventually secured full disability coverage. “Without them, I probably would’ve given up as well.”

Veterans interested in DAV’s free assistance with disability claims can find more information at the DAV Chapter 38 website or by sending an email to arizonadav38@gmail.com.