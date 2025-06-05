Green Valley HOA wins battle to protect property from power line project

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Green Valley homeowners association is claiming a small but significant victory after months of pushback against a proposed energy project by Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and UniSource Energy Services.

The utility has agreed to eliminate a route option that would have placed high-voltage transmission lines directly on property owned by The Springs at Santa Rita HOA.

Back in April, residents of The Springs sounded the alarm after learning that their dog park, walking trails and a connection to the historic Anza Trail were at risk under one of three proposed routes for the Santa Cruz Reliability Project North .

The project aims to bolster energy reliability in Santa Cruz County by connecting the Kantor Substation to Pima County’s electric grid.

While the mission is widely supported, the “how” quickly became the sticking point for residents.

“I’d like them to sort it out and don’t use our property,” said Betty Briggs, a Springs resident who walks her dog on the trails daily. “We’ve already got poles and a substation here. We understand the need for power, but we don’t want to lose more of our open space.”

The HOA’s 26-acre property already houses a TEP substation and overhead lines installed over 16 years ago. The new proposal would have added transmission infrastructure and service roads, cutting through community-used spaces and potentially damaging mountain views and property values.

But persistent organizing paid off. At a community meeting in May hosted by TEP and UniSource at the Las Campanas Center, residents packed the room, many from The Springs specifically.

“There were 65 seats and 65 butts in those seats,” said Bruce Grieshaber, board president of the HOA. “The whole front row was from The Springs.”

TEP and UniSource responded by announcing they would move the potential route 50 to 100 yards south of The Springs property, removing the HOA’s land from the shortlist of options under active consideration .

Unisource is eyeing two primary options in Green Valley, one west of I-19 and one east. Other options located closer to Sahuarita were also removed from consideration.

Grieshaber praised the utility companies for their responsiveness and transparency, saying they “answered every question and stayed until every question was answered.”

Still, concerns remain. The final path for the transmission lines has yet to be determined. According to TEP, more than 170 possible route segments are still under evaluation. The company hopes to narrow down preferred routes by the end of summer and will continue to gather public input along the way.

“There are still a lot of options that are still on the table,” said Grieshaber. “I’m going to praise them when praise is due—and I’m going to keep the pressure on to make sure it stays away from our homes, if possible.”

In a statement, UniSource acknowledged that feedback from The Springs HOA and Green Valley residents has played a critical role in shaping the process. The company released the following statement:

When we need a new electric transmission line, we work to find the best possible route by considering all possibilities. We evaluate possible routes based on environmental and land use considerations, along with local community values.

What you’re seeing is the process at work. The Springs HOA, along with many others in the Green Valley area have been very engaged in the process, and their input really does make a difference.

The route selection process is ongoing, and a route has yet to be selected. We encourage the community to stay engaged and to continue to help us find the best route for this new transmission line so that we can provide reliable energy to homes and businesses in Santa Cruz County.

UniSource plans to apply for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility in fall 2025, with regulatory review expected from the Arizona Power Plant and Line Siting Committee and eventual approval required from the Arizona Corporation Commission.

If approved, construction could begin in 2027, with the new transmission lines up and running by 2030.