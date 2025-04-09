Green Valley homeowners' association raises concerns over TEP-Unisource power line project

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A proposed energy infrastructure project by Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and Unisource is drawing concern from residents of a Green Valley neighborhood who fear it could disrupt cherished community spaces and diminish property values.

The project, dubbed the Santa Cruz Reliability Project North, is aimed at bolstering energy reliability for Santa Cruz County by creating a second transmission connection from the Kantor substation to Pima County’s grid, may place new power lines and service roads on the 26-acre property owned by The Springs at Santa Rita Homeowners Association. TEP installed similar infrastructure on the property 16 years ago, including a substation and overhead lines.

While residents support the mission to improve regional energy reliability, many are opposed to the possible placement of additional infrastructure on their community land.

“Everyone here really supports the idea—no one should be without electricity, especially first responders,” said Bruce Grieshaber, Board President of The Springs HOA. “But the problem is with the how and there are a number of unintended consequences that can occur that could be pretty severe.”

Grieshaber says that the HOA’s dog park and nature trail would be upended due to service roads needing to be built for TEP and Unisource to complete the project. He also mentions the project’s impact on property values, with mountain views being obstructed by power lines and poles.

The dog park and walking trail are more than neighborhood amenities. They are vital parts of the community’s lifestyle and even connect to the historic Anza Trail, offering public access and recreational space for both residents and visitors.

“I walk my dog here twice a day,” said resident Betty Briggs. “It’s part of our life. I love it, and I don’t want to lose it.”

Briggs says the previous TEP substation construction was enough for the community to bear. “I don’t feel like we should be encroached on,” she said. “We’ve already got these other poles. Fine, we understand the need, we need power, I’m for power. But I want them to find another way.”

Another resident, Sandie Stone, remembers the installation of the existing infrastructure and worries about a repeat of that experience. “They kept us informed, but once we saw the size of the poles, it hurt. And it hurts again,” she said. Stone suggests that the utility consider building a new substation elsewhere to avoid encroaching further on the HOA’s land.

Aside from the physical impacts, residents also voiced concerns about wildfire risk associated with high-voltage power lines and how the project could affect property values in the long term.

The HOA is a Firewise community, meaning that residents take proactive precautions to prevent wildfire spread, such as clearing brush that could serve as fuel loads for wildfires.

WATCH BELOW | Green Valley community ramps up wildfire prevention efforts ahead of fire season

Green Valley community ramps up wildfire prevention efforts ahead of fire season

Grieshaber says the project will “dramatically reduce” a “pretty decent” buffer zone between the property and the TEP substation. This could both pose a fire risk and further spoil the natural character of the land, according to Grieshaber.

TEP spokesperson Joseph Barrios emphasized that the project is still in the planning phase and no final decisions have been made. “This is exactly the kind of feedback we want and need to hear from residents,” Barrios said. “If the project were located there, we’d be more than happy to meet and talk with them again. Ground disturbance would be minimal.”

TEP and Unisource have been holding community meetings throughout Green Valley over the past months, visiting the Springs at Santa Rita in March to hear residents’ feedback. Barrios says another meeting is planned for sometime in May.

The utility is currently considering three additional location options beyond the Springs at Santa Rita site. Barrios says the companies also have about 170 different segments that can be put together in different ways to make the connection between Santa Cruz and Pima Counties.

“Over the next couple of months, we’ll try to eliminate the less favorable segments,” Barrios said. “We hope to identify some preferred routes by the end of summer.”

Unisource offers an interactive map to show the various routes under consideration.

By fall 2025 TEP and Unisource hope to gain approval for a certificate of environmental compability, reviewed by the Arizona Power Plant and Line Sighting Committee. If the certification is approved, the project will need approval by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

If approved, construction is slated to begin sometime in 2027, with the lines looking to be ready by 2028.

Barrios says TEP and Unisource want to hear more from the community about potential challenges that may lie ahead.

“We understand there are folks who either live in the area or work in the area, and they may have insight that’s not immediately available to us,” he said. “That’s why we go through this process, like having these public meetings and reaching out to the public. If there is information they think we need to consider, we ask them to tell us about that.”