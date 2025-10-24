Green Valley couple cooks up support for blood cancer research

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — While the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Light the Night” event lit up Tucson this week, one Green Valley man is turning up the heat in his kitchen to raise money for the cause.

At the Canoa Hills Recreation Center this Sunday, October 26th, residents will gather for an Italian dinner fundraiser benefiting Blood Cancer United , formerly known as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The event is organized by Green Valley residents Mike and Laurel Caprio, whose passion for cooking is matched only by their passion for the cause.

For the Caprios, the mission is deeply personal.

“My wife’s mom passed away from leukemia when my wife was only 14,” Caprio said.

Now in its 15th year, the Caprios’ dinner has become a local tradition. The team prepares the entire meal themselves, featuring homemade Italian sausage and Nablidon meatballs, a special family recipe made with raisins and pine nuts. Mike’s signature sauce, made entirely from scratch, ties it all together.

To feed the crowd, Mike cooked 400 meatballs, 42 pounds of sausage, and 25 pounds of penne pasta. The dinner also includes a Caprese salad and cheesecake dessert.

Beyond the meal, the evening will feature 135 auction and raffle items, including an autographed football by NFL player Bam Knight, tickets to the Tucson Roadrunners, and art donated by both local and national artists. Each admission ticket includes ten free raffle tickets, with additional tickets available for purchase.

Mike says he hopes the event not only raises money, but also brings people together around a shared purpose—supporting those battling blood cancers.

The fundraiser takes place Sunday, October 26th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Canoa Hills Recreation Center in Green Valley. Donations are $45 per person.

Tickets can be found at the 15th Annual Caprio Pasta and Meatball Dinner signup page or you can contact Laurel Caprio at LaurelCaprio@gmail.com.