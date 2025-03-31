Green Valley celebrates National Take a Walk in the Park Day with Walkathon at Historic Canoa Ranch

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday, March 30th, the community of Green Valley came together to celebrate National Take a Walk in the Park Day at the historic Canoa Ranch.

The Green Valley Council Foundation and Friends of the Canoa Parks organized a walkathon event to debut the park’s newest trail, providing attendees with an opportunity to experience the beauty of the conservation area.

The 1.7-mile loop trail follows along 30 acres of restored wildlife habitat, aligning with the foundation’s mission to protect and preserve the area’s natural resources. Vice President of the Green Valley Council Foundation Debbie Kenyon emphasized the importance of stewardship in the park’s development.

"It’s very biodiverse, and we want to ensure that we are informed stewards of these amenities while preserving them for future generations," Kenyon said.

In addition to exploring the new trail, visitors were invited to view the park’s historic rodeo grounds and the proposed site of a future primitive campground. Park Manager Matt Roberts shared that the campground is in the early planning stages and will rely on funding and public interest.

"We’re hoping to start with a dozen primitive camping spots," Roberts explained. "It’s all about creating expanded access to conservation properties and encouraging people to enjoy the beauty of our park."

The event also highlighted the park’s significance in the life of the late Congressman Raul Grijalva, who grew up on Canoa Ranch. His father was part of the Vaquero worker program, and Grijalva was instrumental in the passage of the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan, which led to protections for Canoa Ranch.

Green Valley resident Al Koss reflected on Grijalva’s legacy and the park’s connection to his conservation efforts.

"He was instrumental in preserving natural resources, both locally and nationally,” Koss said. “That’s a good part of his legacy.”

Local walking groups, like Better Than Ever, also participated in the event. The group was founded by Lute Olson’s wife, Bobbi, who succumbed to cancer in 2001. Coordinator Kathy Wong highlighted the sense of camaraderie the group experiences on their weekly walks.

"We enjoy each other’s company and chatting as we walk the trails together," Wong said. She hopes that the park will get even more attention with the added amenities.

For more information about upcoming events at Canoa Ranch, visitors can contact the Green Valley Council Foundation or visit their website.