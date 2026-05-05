First Look: Exclusive updates on Sahuarita RoadHouse Cinemas: Tentative opening + new mural artist selected

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction is underway at the future site of the Sahuarita RoadHouse Cinemas. I spoke with the restaurant-cinema's president Josh Snider, who shared some exclusive details about their new location.

VIDEO: I was onsite today at the future location, check out my report in the video below:

Now, we've known since last year that RoadHouse Cinemas would be taking over this spot left vacant by Desert Sky Cinema on Duvall Mine Rd. (just went of I-19), which permanently closed in May 2025. But where does the RoadHouse project stand now?

Snider tells me they have just started a major remodel project here and plan to open this fall. While they don't have an exact date, their plan is to be open in time for the holiday movies.

Snider also tells me the building will feature a new mural from public artist Joe Pagac. I just spoke with Joe who says that this will be his first full mural in Sahuarita and that, while he doesn't have a complete design yet, it will be inspired by the RoadHouse Cinemas brand and will include the likes of cowboys and western imagery. He anticipates a predominantly black and white mural with some red throughout. The mural will also wrap around the entire exterior of the building, which will make it visible from the I-19 interstate.

Also See: First Look: Public artist Joe Pagac unveils new phoenix mural in Oro Valley

Below is a rough mockup provided to KGUN by RoadHouse Cinemas of what the Sahuarita location will look like:

In addition to its signature luxury reclining seats, Roadhouse Cinemas offers in-theater waitstaff service with a full menu and bar.

Sahuarita and Green Valley don't currently doesn't have a movie theater - something to look forward to for the 2026 holiday season.