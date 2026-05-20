Firecrackers, firearm part of investigation into disturbance early Sunday

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sahuarita Police Detectives are shedding light on a situation that happened early Sunday after evidence came to late during the investigation.

Investigators say police were called before 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East Calle Escora for reports of loud noises and possible foot and vehicle traffic. When two officers arrived, they say they saw a large gathering of young people at a home in the area and found the loud noises were consistent with what they believe to be firecrackers.

The next day, Police say the department became aware of at least one firearm that may have been involved in the incident along with the firecrackers. Detectives believe one home in the area had been hit by a round from the gun. Police say the projectile was recovered as evidence.

At this time, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau have assumed responsibility and are gathering evidence. Police say possible charges are being looked into which include aggravated assault for shooting at an occupied dwelling, the discharge of a firearm within town limits and endangerment.