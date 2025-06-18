Congregate meal program in Green Valley to continue amid broader cuts in Pima County

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite widespread cuts to senior nutrition programs across Pima County, a local congregate meal program in Green Valley will continue without interruption.

The Pima Council on Aging (PCOA) announced that, starting Monday, June 16, it will directly fund the congregate meal site operated by La Posada at Green Valley. The arrangement ensures that the 30 to 40 seniors who gather daily for meals will see no changes to their food, schedule, staff or location.

“Our priority is to ensure that every older adult in our community has access to a nutritious meal, regardless of where they live,” said Robert Ojeda, President & CEO of PCOA. “By funding the La Posada site directly, we are reinforcing our commitment to the residents of Green Valley and ensuring the stability of a program they rely on. Our promise is simple: the meals will continue, and we will always be here to support the communities that need us most."

The Green Valley site is the only congregate meal program available in the area and plays a critical role in both nutritional support and social connection for rural seniors.

“La Posada Community Services is very grateful that PCOA has found the resources to be able to maintain the Senior Lunch program hosted on our campus,” said Joni Condit, President & CEO of La Posada Communities. “This long-term Green Valley program has been a great partnership with PCOA for many years. It provides an essential support for seniors, offering not only a nutritious meal but also social connections with others that are so important to well-being.”

RELATED ARTICLE | Federal funding cuts lead to closure of nine senior meal sites in Southern Arizona

Federal funding cuts lead to closure of nine senior meal sites in Southern Arizona

The assurance of continued service in Green Valley comes as Catholic Community Services (CCS) was forced to suspend operations at six other congregate meal sites on June 15, citing significant state-level funding cuts and the expiration of COVID-era support.

The closures will affect approximately 300 seniors who rely on daily meals and in-person interactions at centers including El Pueblo Activity Senior Center, Quincie Douglas Center, Ellie Towne Community Center and Saguaro Christian Church in Tucson, as well as Casa de Esperanza in Green Valley and the Ajo Community Center. The closures also affect 24 staff members who currently support these sites.

“Suspending these services is devastating to our senior community,” said Elena Dwyre, CEO of Catholic Community Services. “Our congregate meal centers provide more than just a meal—they serve as vital social hubs. For many of our seniors, this is their only opportunity for face-to-face interaction, which is essential for mental health and combating social isolation.”

In Ajo, where no alternate congregate meal site exists, CCS and PCOA are collaborating to transition older adults to home-delivered meals, ensuring continued access to nutrition in this remote area.

PCOA emphasized that it remains committed to supporting older adults countywide, especially in rural areas where options are limited.