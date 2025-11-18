Concern over Copper World Mine dominates water conservation meeting in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — What was billed as a routine water-conservation workshop hosted by the Community Water Company (CWC) on November 14 became a surging forum for community worry over Hudbay Minerals’ proposed Copper World mine and its impact on the local aquifer.

CWC’s conservation meeting, held at the Joyner Green Valley Library, typically draws a modest audience. But this time, more than 100 people showed up, far more than the room’s 84-person capacity, and many were turned away at the door.

The high turnout stemmed in large part from a mailer circulated by the environmental advocacy group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas (SSSR), which urged residents to attend and demand transparency about mining’s potential strain on the aquifer.

At the heart of the debate is Copper World’s permitted groundwater usage. According to Hudbay, the project holds a water-pump permit for up to 6,000 acre-feet per year . To mitigate that extraction, Hudbay says it plans to recharge 100% of the water through a joint venture with CWC, called Project Renews , which would use Central Arizona Project (CAP) water to replenish the basin.

But critics, including SSSR, argue the plan is overly optimistic. According to SSSR’s analysis, the company’s track record does not support its recharge goals: most CAP water acquired by Hudbay so far has been stored far from Green Valley, and only a tiny fraction has been returned to the region’s aquifer .

The line snaked around the corner at the Joyner Green Valley Library, with residents like Charlotte Banas looking to learn more.

“I’m here to find out current information about how much water they are going to be using and how much is being pulled from our aquifer,” said Banas, who was eventually turned away due to the room exceeding its 84-person capacity.

Many in the audience seemed confused when the meeting began. For nearly an hour, though, CWC officials focused on their planned water-rate structure, conservation initiatives, and long-term sustainability strategies. Only in the final portion of the meeting did an opportunity for public questions provide space for concerns about Copper World.

Arturo Galbadón, president and general manager of CWC, acknowledged residents’ frustration but emphasized that the water utility has no regulatory authority over mine operations.

“The decision whether or not there is a mine is an obligation of our federal and our state,” he said. He also defended the recent rate increase, saying it was driven by the need to borrow funds to replace aging infrastructure rather than having any connection with Copper World, which has not yet started operating.

CWC also released a statement regarding the meeting, which reads:

"In the days leading up to the event, an outside organization circulated advertisements, mailers, and public notices that were misleading regarding the purpose of our conservation workshop. These materials were released without any prior contact with Community Water Company, creating confusion among residents who believed the meeting would address issues unrelated to the workshop agenda. Our website, social media posts, and public notices consistently communicated that the workshop was dedicated to water conservation and related company operations.

Based on input from residents in attendance, Community Water Company is planning future workshops on the Central Arizona Project (CAP) and on the status of the groundwater aquifer supporting the Green Valley/Sahuarita area."

John Doherty, executive director of SSSR, expressed surprise and satisfaction at how many people turned out.

“We were quite impressed to see how many people came out today to try to find more information,” he said. Doherty announced that the group would host a follow-up public meeting, where they plan to share more of the data they have been gathering about the mine’s water use and potential long-term impacts.