Community meeting set for Saturday to address concerns over Copper World Mine project

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonprofit organization actively opposing the development of the Copper World mine is holding a community gathering this weekend to inform residents and rally support.

Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, a group that has been raising environmental and health concerns about the mine for over a year, will host a public meeting on Saturday, April 12, at the Sahuarita Library, 670 W. Sahuarita Road. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Copper World mine, located off Santa Rita Road, recently moved closer to becoming operational after receiving a Class 2 Air Permit in February.

WATCH | Environmental groups challenge Copper World mine's air permit

Copper World mine appeal

The mine's location, near the communities of Sahuarita, Green Valley and Corona de Tucson, has sparked ongoing concern among locals and environmental advocates.

Rob Peters, Executive Director of Save the Scenic Santa Ritas, is slated to speak at the event. He will provide an update on the status of the Copper World project and address community questions.

The meeting will also feature residents sharing their perspectives on how the mine could affect their daily lives and the surrounding environment.

“We’ve invited residents as well as concerned citizens from around the region to come and learn about what’s happening with this Copper World project in their backyard,” said Anna Darian, Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement for the organization. “Many people don’t actually know, so they’ll have a chance to get all of their questions answered as well as connect with each other.”

Save the Scenic Santa Ritas has consistently warned about the potential risks posed by the mine, citing issues such as air and water pollution, as well as long-term health impacts.

WATCH | Community members voice risks of valley fever at Copper World Mine

Community members voice risks of valley fever at Copper World Mine

The gathering is open to the public and will provide printed materials, opportunities for community input, and updates on ongoing legal and regulatory efforts to halt or limit the mine’s development.