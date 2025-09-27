Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona holds fundraising walks for Hunger Action Month

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is inviting residents to lace up their walking shoes this Saturday, September 27, for the Green Valley Hunger Walk, part of Hunger Action Month efforts to raise awareness and fight food insecurity.

The event will be held at Historic Canoa Ranch, where participants can choose between a one-mile or two-mile stroll around scenic Canoa Ranch Lake. Designed to be accessible to all, the walk welcomes strollers, wheelchairs and well-behaved, leashed pets.

According to the Community Food Bank, one in seven people and one in five children in Arizona face the risk of hunger.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 8:00 a.m. The cost for individual or remote walkers is $30, while youth walkers pay $10. Those who cannot join in person have the option to participate remotely.

The Green Valley event will run in tandem with another Hunger Walk taking place the same day at Tucson’s Kino Sports Complex, giving communities across Southern Arizona a chance to step up in the fight against hunger.

For more information on how to register or participate remotely, visit the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona website .