Burlington opens new store in Sahuarita with grand opening celebration

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Shoppers in Green Valley and Sahuarita now have another retail option as Burlington celebrated the grand opening of its newest department store on Friday, August 29.

Located across from the Crossing Shopping Plaza at 18705 South I-19 Frontage Road, the store kicked off its opening day with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m.

The celebration also included a $5,000 donation to teachers at Continental Elementary School, supporting local classrooms and students.

As part of the festivities, Burlington is offering special promotions for early shoppers. The first 100 customers on Friday and Saturday, August 30, will each receive a $10 gift card for a future purchase. The store will also stay open until 11pm throughout the opening weekend.

This marks the 28th Burlington location in Arizona. The new location is currently hiring, bringing additional job opportunities to the community.