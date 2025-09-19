Billy Shaw Jr. to headline performance at the Shoppes at La Posada

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Music and community will come together on the evening of Friday, September 19 at the Shoppes at La Posada, as it continues its Summer Concerts at the Shoppes series.

Tucson native Billy Shaw Jr., an award-winning singer-songwriter, will take the stage at 6 p.m.

Shaw first gained national attention in 2016 when he won the Nashville Next Songwriting Contest, paving the way for him to record his debut album with Grammy-nominated producer Jamie O’Neal in 2023.

The Billy Shaw Jr. Band describes its sound as “country rock and Americana roll,” a style that has earned Shaw a dedicated following both in Arizona and beyond.

This week’s show is part of a summer lineup that has already featured groups like Hardscrabble Road and the Diamond Spur Duo.

Beyond live music, the concert series also has a charitable side, serving as a fundraiser for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The performance takes place at 6pm and is free to attend. Posada Java will remain open throughout the evening for food and drink.