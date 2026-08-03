Bear spotted in Sahuarita pecan groves

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bear spotted in the Sahuarita area Monday prompted a response from local police and wildlife officials before the animal continued on its way.

According to the Sahuarita Police Department, officers were called to a report of a bear in the pecan groves west of the Santa Cruz River. Police clarified the sighting was not at Walden Grove High School, despite reports circulating in the community.

When officers arrived, they found the bear perched in a tree.

Arizona Game and Fish Department personnel responded and took over the incident. According to Sahuarita Police, the bear was successfully moved along and was last seen running southbound along the Santa Cruz River.

No injuries or other incidents were reported.

The latest sighting comes as Southern Arizona has experienced an unusual string of black bear encounters this summer.

Related: What's with all the bear sightings? Another in Sahuarita

In June, KGUN 9 reported on a bear that wandered into a Rancho Sahuarita neighborhood, where it was found sleeping high in a residential tree before Arizona Game and Fish safely tranquilized and relocated it. Also around the same time, a bear cub was reported near homes in Vail, prompting warnings from the Pima County Sheriff's Department for residents to avoid approaching the animal while Game and Fish responded.

Wildlife officials say many of the animals are young bears dispersing from their mothers or searching for food, water and new territory during hot, dry conditions. Bears often use riverbeds and washes, including corridors such as the Santa Cruz and Rillito rivers, to travel through urban areas.

Wildlife officials remind residents to:



Never approach a bear or bear cub.

Keep pets and children away from the animal.

Remove potential food sources such as unsecured trash and pet food.

Call 911 if a bear poses an immediate threat, or report non-emergency sightings to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.