What's with all the bear sightings? Another in Sahuarita

A flurry of bear sightings across the Tucson metro area over the past several days has left residents on alert, with the most recent report coming this afternoon from the Rancho Sahuarita community in Sahuarita. See my quick update in video below:

Local law enforcement and wildlife officials say the sightings — reported in neighborhoods including Vail, Green Valley and Sahuarita — appear to involve black bears or cubs moving closer to developed areas as temperatures rise and natural water and food sources become scarcer.

Timeline and notable reports

Vail: Pima County Sheriff's deputies issued an alert Tuesday afternoon after a bear cub was seen near homes in the area of East Windswept Way and South Shalom Drive. Deputies notified Arizona Game and Fish and urged residents not to approach the cub and to call 911 if they see it.

Sahuarita: This afternoon, a sighting was reported in Rancho Sahuarita near Camino Rancheria, on the Tucson Community Police Scanner, which stated "Bear wandering in yard." Also, multiple sightings were reported over the weekend and into this week, with police issuing warnings after a bear was seen near La Cañada Drive and Via Muleje.

Authorities advise people to keep a safe distance, secure pets and children indoors, and report sightings to the appropriate agencies. Arizona Game and Fish and local law enforcement agencies emphasize that black bears are generally shy but can become a public-safety concern when they are attracted to human food sources. Key guidance from Arizona Game and Fish (AZGFD) and local agencies includes:

Do not approach bears or cubs. If you encounter a bear at close range, back away slowly and leave the animal an escape route.

If you see a bear cub alone, do not attempt to pick it up or move it — the mother may be nearby. Call 911 if there is an immediate public-safety threat.

Remove attractants: store garbage and recycling in bear-resistant containers or inside a secured building, place trash at the curb the morning of pickup, never leave food or coolers unattended, and avoid leaving pet food or grills accessible.

Clean trash cans regularly to reduce odors that attract bears.

Report aggressive behavior, property damage by bears, or bears that are in human-occupied areas (dwellings, tents, vehicles) to AZGFD Dispatch at 623-236-7201. Dispatchers are available 24/7; AZGFD personnel will respond when a bear presents an imminent threat or cannot safely escape on its own.

When to call who

Immediate danger or aggressive bear behavior: call 911.

Non-emergency reports of bear activity or nuisance behavior: call AZGFD Dispatch at 623-236-7201.

Why this is happening

Wildlife officials say late spring and early summer can bring more bear movement into lower-elevation and suburban areas as natural food becomes harder to find and temperatures climb. Human food and unsecured trash are frequent attractants that can draw bears into neighborhoods.

What residents should do now