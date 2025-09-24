Attorney General’s Office warns Green Valley residents about evolving scams

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With scams constantly changing in sophistication, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office made a stop in Green Valley on Tuesday, September 23, to help residents protect their wallets.

Nancy Juarez, the office’s Community Engagement Coordinator, spoke at Desert Hills Lutheran Church about the most common schemes targeting Arizonans. From romance scams to government impostors and door-to-door sales tactics, Juarez says fraudsters are finding new ways to exploit victims.

She encouraged residents to pause, verify, and stay calm when confronted with suspicious calls, emails, or messages.

“If a company is calling you and they say you owe money, contact them directly,” Juarez said. “Don’t give information or money according to some letter you got, email, text message, or phone call.”

Juarez explained that scams often strike when people least expect them, with emotions playing a large role. One example she hears often: the so-called “ grandparent scam ,” where fraudsters impersonate a grandchild in crisis, claiming they need money for bail or an emergency.

“I would say about every fifth person that I talk to has received a call that a grandkid is in jail,” Juarez said. “They’re trying to catch you off guard, and they’re hitting you with the emotions.”

Although statistics show younger adults between 20 and 29 report scams most frequently, seniors lose the most money. In 2024 alone, Arizonans reported over 54,000 fraud cases , totaling $344.3 million in losses , according to Federal Trade Commission data.

Juarez said the best defense is education and embracing technology, even just the basics.

She says learning how to block or delete suspicious messages, or adjust phone privacy settings, can make a big difference.

She also advised residents to stay informed.

“Keep up to date on the latest scams,” Juarez said. “There are new ones all the time.”

Resources to Stay Safe from Scams

Arizona Attorney General’s Office – Consumer Protection : azag.gov/consumer – Information on common scams, plus how to file a complaint.

: – Information on common scams, plus how to file a complaint. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – Scam Alerts : consumer.ftc.gov/scams – Updates on trending scams nationwide.

: – Updates on trending scams nationwide. AARP Fraud Watch Network : aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork – Education and a helpline (1-877-908-3360) for older adults targeted by scams.

: – Education and a helpline (1-877-908-3360) for older adults targeted by scams. Report Fraud: If you suspect you’ve been scammed, file a report at reportfraud.ftc.gov or contact the Arizona Attorney General’s Consumer Information & Complaints line at (602) 542-5763.