American Veterans Traveling Tribute brings healing and honor to Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Traveling Vietnam Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute made its stop in Rancho Sahuarita this weekend, offering a space for reflection, remembrance, and healing.

The five-foot-high, 82-foot-long replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. carries more than 58,000 names of those who lost their lives in the Vietnam War, alongside additional panels recognizing fallen heroes from World War I, World War II, Korea, Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The display arrived in Sahuarita on Saturday, November 8, marking its final stop of the year. The traveling tribute has visited communities across the country since 2005, when it was founded by retired Lt. Col. Don Allen to bring the memorial experience to those unable to visit the nation’s capital.

Standing among the reflective black panels, veterans and civilians alike paused to pay their respects. Army veteran Wayne Bertrand, who drove the AVTT display to Sahuarita, said he witnessed powerful emotional moments at every stop.

“We run into a lot of veterans out here looking for a battle buddy that didn’t make it home,” Bertrand said. “It means a lot to them to see that name and touch that name. That’s their last connection for that person, being able to find that name, touch it, and take it home with them.”

Among those searching for familiar names was Jose Valdenegro, an Iraq War veteran who lost a leg to an IED attack. He came to the wall to honor fallen comrades.

“I found a few names of guys I’ve known — Jordan Morris, Patrick Lea, Charles Wren — just a bunch of guys I knew that passed in Afghanistan,” Valdenegro said. “Then my buddy Matt Zeimer from Iraq. It’s emotional, surreal, but peaceful. It’s nice knowing the community still respects and remembers veterans.”

For many visitors, the tribute serves as both a moment of reflection and a reminder of the cost of freedom. Tim Kratzer, a Sahuarita resident who was deferred from the Vietnam War while in medical school, said visiting the display was his way of giving thanks.

“Freedom is not automatic — you have to make a choice,” Kratzer said. “I’m just thankful for all the men and women who stepped up, served, and are still serving today.”

The display also gives visitors an opportunity to add names of loved ones lost in more recent conflicts and to dedicate flags outside the tribute.

Local residents Clo Maskell and Michelle Roosma said the event was a meaningful reminder not only of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but of those who continue to serve.

“It’s very important for all of us to know who laid their lives on the line for us,” Maskell said. “But at the same time, to give support to the ones who are still out there today.”

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute and Cost of Freedom displays will remain open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Veterans Day, November 11, at the Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse, 15455 S. Camino Lago Azul.