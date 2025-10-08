All Seasons In-Home Care helps Green Valley seniors age safely at home

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — More and more seniors are living alone, a trend that can lead to isolation, safety risks, and health challenges .

However, one Green Valley business is working to ensure that older adults can stay in their homes while maintaining their independence and peace of mind.

At a ribbon-cutting and open house this week, community members celebrated the new Continental Plaza location of All Seasons In-Home Care , a local service dedicated to helping seniors age in place. From transportation and housekeeping to bill management and companionship, All Seasons provides flexible support tailored to each client’s needs.

Owner Cynthia Wolcott launched the service after retiring from her career as a hospice social worker. What began as a part-time effort from her spare bedroom quickly grew into a community resource.

“So many people are living that single life now,” Wolcott said. “They’ve lost a spouse, their families are two thousand miles away, and they need that additional support.”

For 93-year-old Donna Franzmann, Cynthia’s support has been life-changing, enabling her to stay in her home long after her husband passed away and her children live in another state.

Donna says after decades of collecting things accumulated while traveling abroad with her husband, a former veterinarian, she wants nothing more than to stay put.

“I don’t want to go someplace where I’m not familiar with things,” she said. “Cynthia picks me up and takes me to the doctor or shopping, and listens, which I love because she’s better at remembering things. My kids feel so good that someone is watching over me.”

According to a 2023 Kaiser Family Foundation study , more than one in four seniors in the U.S. live alone, and many of them struggle to access care or social connections.

In Green Valley, where a significant portion of the population is over 65, that challenge is especially visible. Wolcott says her goal is to bridge that gap.

“We’re the daughter you wish lived next door,” Wolcott said of the All Seasons team, which has now grown to eight employees, starting from one.

Wolcott says that she receives just as much satisfaction as her clients from the work, as helping others breeds its own rewards.

“If you’re feeling down, go help someone,” Wolcott said. “Hold a door, make a difference. It could be one simple thing.”

All Seasons offers free initial consultations by phone or appointment to assess each client’s unique needs, from light housekeeping to medical transport or simply having someone to talk to.

Those interested can call (520) 449-4559 or find more information at the All Seasons In-Home Care website .

All Seasons In-Home Care is located at 210 Continental Rd., Suite 216A in Green Valley.