A Home for House: Wounded Arizona veteran receives adaptive home in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local U.S. Army veteran is getting a fresh start thanks to a life-changing gift—a brand-new, wheelchair-accessible home built to meet his unique mobility needs.

Sergeant Tanner House was officially welcomed into his new home in Sahuarita Monday as part of Helping a Hero’s 100-Home Challenge. The project is a national initiative by the nonprofit Helping a Hero, in partnership with Lennar Homes and Bass Pro Shops, to build 100 adaptive homes for wounded veterans across the country.

House sustained a spinal cord injury during a 2016 helicopter loading accident involving a CH-47 Chinook. House’s injuries forced him into medical retirement in 2018. Since then, he has struggled with the limitations of his previous home—where everyday tasks, like showering, came with dangerous risks.

“I’ve fallen so many times in the shower and literally knocked myself out,” House shared.

Now, thanks to the generosity of the community and the dedication of Helping a Hero and its partners, House’s new three-bedroom, two-bath home in Sahuarita offers him a safer, more independent life.

The home includes wider doorways, a roll-in shower, grab bars, and clear pathways to accommodate his wheelchair and ensure accessibility throughout. Even his support dog, Morty, has his own dedicated space.

“I like the shower, of course,” House said with a smile. “And Morty has his own little bed—they hooked him up. That’s probably the next favorite spot in the house.”

The project broke ground in October, with House and his family advising Lennar on the specific needs as a result of his injury.

Ross Cox, a fellow wounded veteran and volunteer with Helping a Hero, nominated House for the program. Cox knows firsthand the importance of adaptive design, having faced his own challenges following a leg reamputation.

“One of the most dangerous parts of my day is when I take a shower,” Cox said. “To have a bench, grab bars, and a shower wand—it keeps me safe.”

A recent AARP study found that nearly half of veterans nationwide 45 and over needed bathroom modifications to successfully age in place.

Cox has nominated five veterans for homes so far, saying, “It’s better to give than to receive.”

House’s home is the ninth completed by Lennar under the 100-Home Challenge, with four more homes currently in development. As part of the initiative, Bass Pro Shops is covering 25% of the cost for all 100 homes, amplifying the impact across the veteran community.

“There’s not many words that can describe the amount of sacrifice and energy these people have put in to bettering my life,” said House. “Lennar went out of their way, Helping a Hero, Bass Pro Shops—they all did. These builders are some talented people.”

