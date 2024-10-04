Sahuarita community breaks ground on injured army sergeant’s new home

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The town of Sahuarita came together this week to honor its military veterans with a heartfelt tribute: a custom-built home for U.S. Army Sergeant Tanner House, who sustained a spinal injury during a helicopter accident in Afghanistan in 2016.

The home, located in Rancho Sahuarita, is a symbol of the town’s appreciation for House's service and the sacrifices of all veterans.

Sergeant House's life was forever changed by his injury, which has left him in constant pain. "Even three steps, like a step into a kitchen, is painful for me to be honest," House said.

His new home, made possible through the nonprofit organization Helping a Hero and a partnership with Lennar Homes, will feature adaptations designed to accommodate House’s physical needs, including a shower bench, grab bars, and accessible appliances. These modifications aim to ease House’s daily challenges and provide him with a comfortable space for years to come.

The event drew significant community support, with first responders, Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy, and U.S. Congressman Juan Ciscomani in attendance.

Ciscomani spoke about the lasting impact the home will have on Sergeant House’s life, noting, "This home is going to serve him his entire life."

Helping a Hero, a Texas-based nonprofit that provides homes for military personnel severely injured in the War on Terror, worked with Lennar Homes to make this project a reality.

Sergeant House was nominated for the home by fellow veteran Ross Cox, who spoke about House’s resilience despite the pain he endures daily.

Following the ceremony, Sergeant House toured a model home and was shown the plans for his new residence, which is expected to be completed by spring.

Reflecting on the community’s efforts, House expressed his gratitude.

"The cup of hope is overflowing here, especially with all the people that God has blessed me with. Everyone here devoting their time and energy to a bigger purpose than themselves."