Winfield delivers State of the Town, calls small business Oro Valley’s heartbeat

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mayor Joe Winfield says Oro Valley’s success story is one built on balance: preserving small-town character while preparing for long-term growth.

Speaking to a packed ballroom Thursday at El Conquistador Tucson, Winfield delivered his seventh State of the Town Address, calling small businesses the “heartbeat of the community” and celebrating a year of investment in infrastructure, parks and public safety.

“Oro Valley is a place where people want to be," he said. "Businesses are moving in, families are moving in, and that’s what drives our local economy forward."

40 new businesses and a focus on resilience

Winfield said more than 40 new businesses opened in town last year, adding to what he described as a resilient local economy that weathered pandemic challenges and continues to attract investment.

During his speech, the mayor pointed to major improvements in parks, trails and water systems — including $40 million toward water resilience projects — and said those investments are meant to “set Oro Valley up for tomorrow.”

“We’re not just making decisions for today, we’re looking ten years down the road to make sure Oro Valley stays a great place to live,” he said.

He told the audience the town is “approaching build-out,” meaning available land for new construction is limited, but officials are planning ahead through strategic annexations, redevelopment, and tourism growth to keep revenue stable.

Federal perspective and partnerships

Congressman Juan Ciscomani, who represents Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, attended the event and praised Oro Valley as an example of how collaboration between small businesses and local government can drive regional success.

“The small businesses here are the heartbeat of the community. They create the jobs...our job in government is to make sure they have the environment to keep growing,” Ciscomani said.

Ciscomani also pointed to federal partnerships on transportation and public safety grants as part of that support, adding that local results “come from cooperation, not politics.”

Business owners seeing growth firsthand

At the event, local businesses said they’ve seen their customer base grow thanks to the town’s support and business-friendly approach — echoing Winfield’s message that Oro Valley has become a place where small businesses can thrive.

A look ahead

Winfield’s address also highlighted:



Redevelopment of the Oro Valley Marketplace into a mixed-use hub with housing, retail and public space.

Tourism initiatives, including a new visitor website and signature events like the Women’s Cup and Tucson Bicycle Classic.

Fiscal discipline, noting Oro Valley’s fully funded police pension system and balanced budget.

A 10-year General Plan update, which Winfield said reflects more than 9,000 community comments and will guide growth through 2036.

The mayor closed by reaffirming his guiding principles of resilience and forward-looking governance.

“These aren’t abstract concepts,” he said. “They guide how we plan, spend, protect and serve. And every challenge we face, we’ve always chosen to look forward.”