Tucson Bicycle Classic returns to Oro Valley, bringing cyclists and economic boost

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Bicycle Classic is back, and this year’s final stage is taking place in Oro Valley, bringing top cyclists, a brand-new course, and a major boost to local businesses.

The three-day race will wrap up Sunday with the Oro Valley Circuit Race, a fast-paced 2.8-mile loop at Naranja Park, featuring a tough uphill finish on Musette Drive. More than 600 cyclists are competing, including members of the Bicycle Ranch Racing Team.

For Steve Morgenstern, owner of Bicycle Ranch, this race is more than just an event—it’s personal. His team, made up of about 25 racers, will have six competing this weekend.

“Most of our people are grassroots,” Morgenstern said. “They’re moms and dads, hardworking people that happen to also race. But to be out there and mix it up with people who may be racing on a more consistent professional level, it’s pretty neat.”

Beyond the competition, the Tucson Bicycle Classic is expected to generate approximately $180,000 in economic impact for the community.

Cyclists, their teams, and spectators will be spending at local hotels, restaurants, and shops throughout the weekend.

“Bringing that kind of lodging and dining and retail spin to our town is extremely helpful,” said the town's Destination and Marketing Manager Crystal Frank.

The race kicks off at 7 a.m. Sunday and runs until 5 p.m. Road closures will be in effect during the event, including:



Portions of Naranja Drive

Musette Drive near the finish line

Surrounding roads near Naranja Park

Spectators are encouraged to arrive early and check road closure maps before heading out.

Town of Oro Valley Road closures ahead of the final day of the Tucson Bicycle Classic in Oro Valley

More information on the first two days of the event can be found here.