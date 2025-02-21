Tucson Craft Beer Crawl returns this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’re looking for a reason to sip and savor your way through downtown this weekend, the Tucson Craft Beer Crawl has you covered. The annual event that takes you to local breweries and taprooms is happening this Saturday.

About 1,400 people are participating in this year’s Tucson Craft Beer Crawl, according to Shane Reiser, the owner and publisher of Tucson Foodie.

“So, we're adding three new venues this year. We've got Corbett's the place with the pickleball. They’re going to have a huge beer garden with 5 or 6 breweries. Empire Pizza has been added as a spot on the crawl. And then Brick Box, formerly Thunder Canyon, will be having several breweries plus live music," Reiser said.

Reiser tells me eventgoers can check in at any venue, at any time to prevent waiting in long lines.

Over 60 beers from 35 different Arizona breweries, including Pueblo Vida Brewing Company, will be served.

Tucson native Chris Squires, the operations chief at Pueblo Vida, says this event helps brewers collaborate and strengthen community ties.

“When you're drinking a craft beer made locally, there's a little bit of all the things that make Tucson special in every pint, right? And so, when you're supporting an event like this, you are supporting the beer scene. You are supporting your friends and neighbors who make that beer," Squires said.

Reiser says Beyond Bread is providing pretzels to the first 200 people who check in at Borderlands Brewing Co.

The event is on Saturday, February 22, from 1 to 6 p.m. The crawl map can be found here. More details on the 2025 Tuscon Craft Beer Crawl are here.