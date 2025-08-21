The Picklr to open Sept. 20 at Oro Valley Marketplace with 11 indoor courts

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Picklr will open an 11-court indoor pickleball facility Sept. 20 at Oro Valley Marketplace, filling what franchise leaders describe as a strong demand for indoor play in Northwest Tucson.

Partner Eddy Torriente said the grand opening will include founding members, local businesses, giveaways and music. “We’ve been working on this for so long. The community is so excited. We have people calling us every single day. They’re anxious to come in and play,” Torriente said.

The complex replaces the former Best Buy building on Oracle Road. Inside, it will feature 11 full-size courts, including a championship court, along with a pro shop, locker rooms and space for leagues, clinics and tournaments.

Torriente said the franchise zeroed in on Oro Valley to capture players from across the region. “Perfect here in Oro Valley, where you get people from Marana, people from Tucson, a lot of different areas. This is a place we really wanted to be and we knew the community wanted us to be here too,” he said.

The buildout includes black walls to improve ball visibility and sound-dampening systems over each court. “Pickleball players are really particular to make sure everything is perfect, from glare from the lights to the sound. You’re indoors and the ball is being hit a lot,” Torriente said.

Beyond the courts, he emphasized the social side of the sport. “Our main motto is connecting people. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, our job is to help you find ways to connect,” he said.

Interest in memberships has been strong. “The first 50 were gone in less than a minute, and the next 100 were gone within about 30 minutes,” Torriente said. He added that snowbirds who already belong to The Picklr in other states are waiting for the Oro Valley site to open, since memberships allow play at any of the company’s locations.

The Picklr also hopes to work with nearby businesses at the Marketplace. “We love to co-brand and partner with different kinds of businesses. We have an active community that’s here to play, and we see a lot of opportunities where we can partner with others and hopefully they can help us too,” Torriente said.

Nationally, pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the United States for four consecutive years. The Sports and Fitness Industry Association reports there were 19.8 million players in 2024, up 45.8% from the previous year.

The Oro Valley Picklr expects to employ about 20 people and will operate year-round with daily hours stretching from early morning to midnight.

For more information on pricing, hours, and other details, please visit here.