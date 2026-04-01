Snowbirds leaving bring seasonal shift for Oro Valley businesses

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — As snowbirds begin leaving Southern Arizona, some Oro Valley businesses say they are already seeing a seasonal shift, though not all are impacted the same way.

At Nest in the Desert, a home furnishing store in Oro Valley, manager Rebecca Black said many winter visitors remain customers even after heading back home.

“We have loyal customers, and we’re loyal to our customers,” Black said. “So even when they’re out of state, they’re calling and asking us questions: "What’s new? I saw this online.”

The store is owned by a local couple, Scott and Robyn. Robyn, serving as the interior designer, specializes in unique, hand-picked pieces. Black said that helps keep customers coming back.

“Our customers have expressed multiple times … that they find some of the most unique pieces here, pieces they’ve never seen elsewhere,” she said.

That continued connection can be significant. While comprehensive data on snowbirds in Arizona is limited, one estimate from the Canada Arizona Business Council shows Canadian visitors alone contribute more than $1 billion to the state’s economy each year.

But the seasonal shift looks different for other businesses.

At Swan Pilates in Oro Valley, owner Susan Swan said her business is built on relationships, many with seasonal clients who spend part of the year in Arizona. As those clients head home for the summer, attendance can dip.

Still, Swan said those connections give her confidence they will return.

Back at Nest in the Desert, Black said those same relationships help keep business steady, even from a distance.

“Our customers are everything to us, they’re our first priority and we have so much gratitude to them, and we couldn't be here without them,” she said.