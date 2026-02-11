Ready. Set. Pickle!: Small paddles, big impact on youth in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fast-growing youth pickleball program in Oro Valley is giving kids more than a new sport to learn after school — it’s giving them a place to belong.

The after-school program, called Ready. Set. Pickle!, launched last fall at the Oro Valley Community Center. In just five months, it has grown from five kids to about 130 participants, ranging from elementary schoolers to high school students.

The program was founded by Frank Barletta, who moved to Oro Valley from New York City in 2024. Shortly after settling in, Barletta said he noticed a lack of structured after-school programming for kids and decided to act.

“Being new to Oro Valley, I thought to myself, ‘I’m new here. It’s a sport that I’m picking up and I’m loving,’” Barletta said. “Why not share that opportunity for other kids to meet new friends and learn a new sport that I think is growing?”

Barletta said the vision for Ready. Set. Pickle! has always gone beyond teaching pickleball fundamentals.

“It gives them the opportunity to build discipline, build more friendships, communication skills and overall personality development,” he said. “We really focus on discipline, friendship, communication and teamwork as the foundation of the program.”

The rapid growth of the program has been made possible through a partnership with the Town of Oro Valley, which worked with Barletta to allow the use of courts at the community center.

Nick Scala, the town’s recreation facility manager, said the partnership was an easy decision.

“It’s always great to diversify the use of the courts here at the community center,” Scala said. “Frank and Ready. Set. Pickle! came to us with a strong plan not just to teach the game, but to teach character-building skills that will help kids in other aspects of their lives.”

Scala added that programs like this fill an important gap.

“There aren’t a ton of after-school programs available,” he said. “So bringing something like this to the facility is a big win for families and for the community.”

For some families, the program has also become a multigenerational connection.

Kim Price, a longtime pickleball player who also helps coach, encouraged her granddaughter Lily Dubaele to join.

“I’ve been playing pickleball for nine years. I love the sport and the friends I’ve made,” Price said. “When this opportunity came along, I wanted to bring it to my grandkids.”

Lily said the program has helped her stay active and make new friends.

“In pickleball, you get to exercise, have so much fun with other people, meet new people and sometimes make another friend,” she said.

Sisters Ava and Bianca Deeds also take part in the program and said its accessibility is part of the appeal.

“You can play with anyone,” Bianca said. “You don’t really need skill to play.”

Barletta said seeing kids of all ages playing together has been the most rewarding part.

“If I can change one kid’s life through this sport, I’ve achieved my goal,” he said. “Everything else is just extra.”

The program continues to run twice a week at the Oro Valley Community Center.