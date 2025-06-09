Watch Now
Rattlesnake vs. Bobcat: Oro Valley resident captures heated standoff

"On another camera I have the bobcat strolling away so I assume they both backed off and went their separate direction," Terry Campbell told KGUN 9.
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Video capturing a bobcat and rattlesnake showed how a stand-off between the two desert predators was initiated. The interaction was captured at around 5 a.m. on June 6.

The bobcat swiftly approached the rattlesnake, which appeared to be attempting to camouflage itself. The video showed the rattlesnake shaking its rattle, a defense tactic the reptile will use before striking.

Terry Campbell has surveillance cameras around her Oro Valley home, capturing various wildlife that trigger a recording. Campbell's video only captured 15 seconds, but she told KGUN 9 that one of her other cameras showed the bobcat "strolling away" just after.

"It was a 15 second video so that is it. On another camera I have the bobcat strolling away so I assume they both backed off and went their separate direction," Campbell told KGUN 9 in an email.

According to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, bobcats are known predators of rattlesnakes. Rattlesnakes are known to strike if threatened, but bobcats aren't the reptile's typical diet.

