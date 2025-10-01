Oro Valley's 28th annual Community Academy begins Thursday

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley is inviting residents behind the scenes of Town Hall with its 28th Annual Community Academy, a free, nine-class series that offers a primer on how the town runs — and how neighbors can help shape it.

The academy begins Thursday, Oct. 2, and runs through Nov. 5 at Oro Valley Town Hall, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive. Sessions are 6–8 p.m. In-person is encouraged, but an online option is available.

“This is about making information accessible, digestible and compact,” Town Manager Bayer Vella said in an interview. “We can get folks up and running for effective engagement after nine classes.”

Organizers say the highly interactive series walks residents through:



The town’s 10-year community action plan

How development and roadway projects come together

Town finances and essential services

Parks, recreation and trails

Public safety, plus water resource planning and conservation

New this year: tourism and water planning topics

Participants who attend at least half the classes are eligible to graduate during a Nov. 5 Town Council meeting, which includes a celebratory dinner and certificate. Many graduates go on to serve on town boards, commissions or the resident working group for OV’s Path Forward.

Registration: The town says there’s still time to join even though the academy begins Thursday. Residents can register on the town’s website.