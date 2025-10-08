Oro Valley riders say safety, community define their stretch of The Loop

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a string of violent incidents on Tucson’s Loop trail — including a recent deadly stabbing near the Tucson Mall — riders farther north say it’s a very different story.

On the Oro Valley stretch of The Loop, cyclists and police describe a close-knit community that helps keep this section one of the safest in southern Arizona.

For longtime rider Dulcie Bagley, that community — and the views — are what drew her and her husband to the area years ago.

“This view is what brought my husband and I to Oro Valley,” Bagley said. “We were renting a place over here, got on our bikes, stopped for a water break and just said — if we’re going to move somewhere, this is the spot.”

For Bagley, the trail has become more than a place to ride. She says it’s a community built on looking out for one another.

“The biking community here is amazing,” she said. “If you stop because you need something and somebody rides by and sees you, they will almost always slow down and say, ‘Everything good?’”

Other riders and nearby bike shops echoed Bagley’s sentiments, saying the Oro Valley section continues to feel safe thanks to its friendly community and frequent police presence.

The Oro Valley Police Department says crime along its section of The Loop is nearly nonexistent. Darren Wright with OVPD said that officers focus on high-visibility patrols and rely on residents to report anything suspicious.

“We rely on our community and our community is wonderful about letting us know what’s going on,” Wright said. “So again, if you see something, say something. If you see something suspicious — suspicious people, suspicious circumstances — give us a call.”

Even on quiet, warm afternoons when temperatures hover in the 90s, riders say the sense of safety and connection never fades. Police credit that teamwork between cyclists and law enforcement with keeping this stretch of The Loop safe.

“I’ve been riding here for eight years — I’ve never had a problem,” Bagley said. “It’s always been a very positive feeling.”