ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — After two different suspects targeted an Oro Valley restaurant in less than a week, the owner is hoping a local artisan can help save a nearly $12,000 centerpiece imported from India that was badly damaged in the process.

At Saffron Indian Bistro on North Oracle Road, broken glass from a shattered front door has already been swept up. Owner Saurabh Sareen said security cameras captured two separate overnight incidents — first on Nov. 5 when a suspect shattered the front door and broke in seemingly looking for cash, and again six days later when a different man vandalized and severely damaged a patio centerpiece in what police classify as damage to property.

Neither suspect walked away with any money, Sareen said, though they left behind significant property damage, including a 100-year-old hand-carved wooden swing on the patio.

Sareen said he spent nearly $12,000 to purchase and import the antique swing from Rajasthan, India, in 2025 — a process that took more than three months and required extensive U.S. Customs testing. Now that the intricate woodwork is badly splintered, he hopes a local craftsman can restore it.

"It’s a little more emotional about me getting Indian heritage to America and showing people off like, you know, it’s handcrafted and stuff, because you don’t get that anywhere in Home Depot anywhere over here," Sareen said. "So definitely I’m looking for someone who can actually revive this locally, and that’ll be amazing if we can at least reuse it — because I don’t know how safe it’s going to be now anymore for people to sit on it, but just for a display or like an artifact."

Despite the costly damage, Sareen said his biggest relief is that the incidents happened overnight when the restaurant was empty.

"Yeah, I mean, the best part was out of this, nobody was hurt. You know, that’s the best blessing on that," Sareen said. "These are, at the end, just things which can be repaired or replaced. So I’m glad none of our staff or any human being was hurt on this one."

Saffron Indian Bistro closed for most of the day following the incidents to clean up and allow Oro Valley police to dust for fingerprints. Sareen said the restaurant is back open and plans to upgrade its existing security system.

In the meantime, regular diners have been stopping by just to check in on the staff and see the damaged swing.

"We have a great following, and I’m so glad for our customers to come and support us," Sareen said. "I mean, people have actually stopped by over here without even dining in — like, 'We had lunch, we’ll be back, but we want to come and support you and see how you’re doing and look at the swing.'"

Any local woodworker or artisan who believes they can restore the swing's carved frame is encouraged to contact Saffron Indian Bistro directly.

The Oro Valley Police Department is reviewing surveillance video from both incidents. Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has information is asked to call Oro Valley police at 520-229-4900.