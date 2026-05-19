Oro Valley moving forward with Vistoso pond project despite PFAS concerns

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A growing debate over the future of a dry pond at Oro Valley’s Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve is continuing as town leaders move forward with plans to restore the water feature using reclaimed water.

For months, KGUN 9 has been following concerns surrounding the controversial restoration project at the former Vistoso Golf Course pond site.

Earlier this year, Archaeology Southwest sent the Town of Oro Valley a 60-day notice warning the plan could violate the property’s conservation easement because of concerns tied to PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.”

PFAS are man-made chemicals that do not easily break down in the environment and have been linked to health and environmental concerns.

In a March interview with KGUN 9, John Welch said the group’s concerns center on the town’s plan to use reclaimed wastewater to refill the pond.

“The town is authorized to rehabilitate that pond feature and fill it back up and use it as a pond, but the decision to do that using reclaimed wastewater that includes these dangerous chemicals is not a good one,” Welch said.

Welch also said the conservation easement prohibits the “importation or storage of hazardous substances.”

“It’s our sworn and solemn duty to defend this conservation easement,” Welch told KGUN 9 in March. “And the conservation easement is clear, no importation or storage of hazardous substances.”

Archaeology Southwest has argued PFAS chemicals could become more concentrated over time in a desert environment.

The group previously suggested Oro Valley either use another water source, such as municipal or well water, or reconsider the project altogether.

However, supporters of the project are now publicly pushing back against those concerns.

According to recent public comments from Gayle Mateer, Preserve Vistoso believes fears surrounding contamination are being exaggerated and that many residents still want the pond restored.

Mateer said the community group helped raise millions of dollars to help preserve the former golf course property and that restoring the pond has remained a priority for many residents.

The debate over the pond has stretched on for years. Oro Valley leaders previously considered replacing the pond with a desert garden concept before later shifting back toward restoration plans after vocal community support for bringing the water feature back.

The Town of Oro Valley says the project is still moving forward.

In a statement sent, Jeff Wilkins said:

We understand the concerns being raised, and we take those concerns seriously. We’ve directed our design consultant to confirm the pond design meets County and State environmental quality standards. As of today, the EPA and ADEQ do not have formal PFAS soil remediation regulations that would require permits for soil removal, and the contractor will obtain all necessary permits before beginning construction. We are available to ADEQ and Pima County for any review they may request and will keep residents informed with updates as the project moves forward. Jeff Wilkins, Oro Valley Town Manager

Wilkins also said the town’s consultants are working to ensure the project complies with county and state environmental standards.

For now, the future of the pond remains the center of an ongoing debate over environmental concerns, reclaimed water and what many residents want the preserve to look like moving forward.