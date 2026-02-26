Oro Valley, Marana unite to grow cycling tourism

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley and Marana have approved a five-year intergovernmental agreement aimed at branding northern Pima County as a premier cycling destination, with leaders saying the move could bring more tourism dollars to the region.

The agreement, approved by both town councils earlier this month, formalizes years of collaboration on cycling events and marketing efforts. The towns will jointly invest about $10,000 in initial branding and promotional efforts to build a distinct cycling identity.

Dulcie Bagley, who moved to Oro Valley from Oregon eight years ago, said the area’s scenery and cycling culture drew her in.

“This view is what brought my husband and I to Oro Valley,” Bagley said. “We moved down here eight years ago from Oregon. But also the biking community here is amazing.”

Town leaders say that sense of community, paired with miles of connected paths and desert landscapes, already makes the region attractive to riders.

“We really have worked hard to bring some amazing cycling events to both of our communities,” said Stefanie Boe, Marana’s tourism and marketing manager. “So we’ve been working together for quite awhile already. And doing a little bit more formal agreement gives a little bit more opportunity to grow what we started.”

Under the agreement, the towns will continue to co-produce events and coordinate marketing efforts, while also working to attract additional races and professional training teams.

Oro Valley Town Manager Paul Melcher said visiting teams generate economic activity beyond race day.

“They’re staying here, they’re either renting a hotel or renting a short term rental. They’re buying groceries, they’re buying fuel,” Melcher said. “All of those things that helps support that team so it certainly is an economic catalyst.”

Leaders emphasized the partnership is focused on promoting existing infrastructure — including connections between the towns and access to The Loop — rather than building new facilities.

Local businesses have already experienced the economic impact of major events. The Tucson Bicycle Classic generates nearly $200,000 annually, according to town officials.

Town leaders say the goal of the new partnership is to build on that success and attract additional events that could deliver similar economic benefits across northern Pima County.