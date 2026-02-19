Oro Valley flower shop sees surge in sales as community supports Nancy Guthrie search

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A flower shop in Oro Valley has become an unexpected hub of community support as neighbors rally around the search for missing Nancy Guthrie.

Casas Adobes Flower Shop, located about 10 minutes from Guthrie's house, is experiencing a surge in sales as people from across the area purchase flowers to show their solidarity with the family.

For the past two weeks, the shop has seen a steady stream of community members dropping off flowers as a gesture of hope and support during the ongoing search efforts.

Shop owner Matt Biggs said he's grateful to help serve the community during this difficult time.

"We've seen some definite support from the community - reaching out in efforts to generate some hope through some flower deliveries, things like that," Biggs said.

The outpouring of support has included neighbors of all ages, with even young children participating in the flower deliveries to show their care for the Guthrie family.

