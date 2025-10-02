Oro Valley council vote frees $2.42M for new police headquarters

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley will tap millions from its savings to help pay for a new police headquarters after the Town Council voted unanimously Sept. 17 to lower its General Fund reserve requirement from 30% to 25%, freeing about $2.42 million.

Vice Mayor Melanie Barrett brought the policy change forward as the town identified cash to cover roughly a $3.7 million balance on the future Oro Valley Police Department headquarters — a 50,500-square-foot office building at 13101 N. Oracle Road. In August, the council approved spending $3.8 million to purchase the property, putting $100,000 down with the remainder due at closing.

The reserve change moves the required cushion from about $14.5 million to $12.08 million based on last year’s personnel and operations spending, a difference of $2.42 million. Town officials have also scheduled October discussions on three possible new revenue sources — a use tax, a telecommunications tax and a commercial rental tax — estimated to bring in $930,000 to $1.88 million a year if adopted.

Councilmember Harry “Mo” Greene said drawing on part of the reserve to advance the project is reasonable, while noting the town will still need a plan to restore the balance. “It’s a good thing to be able to help pay for the police station. We’ll have to do some renovations, it’s going to cost us a little bit. But I think using some of our reserve funds for it is not a bad thing,” Greene said.

The department’s current headquarters on La Cañada Drive opened in 1994 and has been overcrowded for years, according to staff. OVPD today has more than 100 sworn officers and dozens of civilian employees spread across four sites the town intends to bring under one roof at the Oracle Road facility. Town leaders noted that a 25% reserve level is common among peer communities, including Marana and Sahuarita.