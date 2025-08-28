Oro Valley Council approves plan to build new, larger police headquarters on Oracle

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department will soon have a new home after the Town Council unanimously approved the purchase of a much larger headquarters.

The current headquarters on North La Cañada Drive opened in 1994 and was considered undersized from the start. Since then, the department has more than doubled in size, now with 107 sworn officers and dozens of civilian employees. With units spread across four locations, existing facilities like locker rooms and detective offices have become overcrowded, leaving little functional space for training or victim services.

Chief Kara Riley said the move has been discussed for years and will make a major difference for both officers and the public. “When I started with Oro Valley Police in 2004, it was a topic back then that eventually we’re going to need a new building,” Riley said. “To finally see it coming to fruition is very exciting.”

The new headquarters will be located at 13101 North Oracle Road, just north of Rancho Vistoso Boulevard. The 50,500-square-foot building was previously used as a medical office. Town Manager Jeff Wilkins said it was the most practical choice after reviewing multiple possibilities. He said the town weighed five different options, ranging from about $15 million to expand the current La Cañada facility to more than $35 million for a new, ground-up build. Compared to those costs, Wilkins said the Oracle Road property provided the most space for the money while remaining flexible for long-term needs.

Commander Mike Gracie, who has been directly involved in the project, said the new site will allow the department to centralize functions that are currently scattered. “Right now we’re already used to being decentralized because we have four separate stations we base our resources out of,” Gracie said. “But having a main station will bring people together and help us plan for the next 20 years.”

Police leaders say the new space will boost morale by providing more lockers, training areas and room for investigations, while also improving the experience for victims who come to the station. Riley added the project reflects strong community backing for public safety. “We’re so grateful for the community’s support — not only supporting the police department, but also this building,” she said.

The town paid $3.8 million for the property. Renovations are expected to take place in phases, with officials projecting the building will serve as the department’s main headquarters for decades to come.