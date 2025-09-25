Oro Valley awarded $144K grant for accessibility upgrades at Vistoso Trails

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve is set for major upgrades after the Town of Oro Valley secured a $144,500 grant from Arizona State Parks to fund accessibility improvements.

The grant, awarded through the Recreational Trails and Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation programs, will pay for pathway repairs, new safety signage and the construction of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant trail around a planned pond. The town will contribute just under $9,000, bringing the total investment to more than $153,000. Oro Valley’s match accounts for only 5.7% of the overall project cost.

“This is very important to the trail,” said Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Director Roslyn Epting. “Parts of this grant include adding a trail that’s ADA accessible over by the pond area, repairing some of the current pathways that are cracked or heaved, and adding safety signage for users.”

The pond is currently in the design stage, with construction anticipated to begin in 2026. The ADA-compliant trail will be built at the same time, in coordination with the larger Desert Ecosystem Restoration Project led by consultant Kimley-Horn.

Epting said accessibility was central to the grant application.

“It’s extremely important. That’s basically what almost the whole grant is based on — the ADA accessibility part,” she said. “It’s going to enable us to allow all users to use these trails, to enjoy nature as well as these beautiful views we have in Oro Valley.”

Local residents say the upgrades will make a difference.

“It’s outdoors, everybody should be able to utilize it,” said Terry Campbell, who uses the preserve several times a week. “So if they can help those that need the extra help, then I think it’s beneficial.”

Campbell also praised the limited impact on taxpayers.

“It’s awesome… just the minimal impact on our taxes, but it benefits all of Oro Valley,” she said. “It’s another something to bring people here.”

Epting said the preserve’s growth is also being supported by community generosity. Recently, a woman donated a home in memory of her brother, an avid cyclist. Once sold, the proceeds will be directed toward improvements at the preserve, including shaded seating, a memorial area near the pond, bike racks and water fountains. Additional funds will be used to widen trails with decomposed granite shoulders and plant more desert vegetation.

“When we got the call, first you’re questioning, is this real? But she told me the whys, and I thought it was amazing,” Epting said. “We were so excited, and we wanted to take the funding and do something that she would be happy with, and that her brother would be happy with as well.”

The Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve, permanently protected in 2022 after a community-driven campaign, sits on the site of the former Golf Club at Vistoso. It features a 6.2-mile concrete pathway winding through Sonoran Desert vegetation, with views of the Catalina and Tortolita mountains. The preserve is open daily from dawn to dusk, with temporary parking available at 945 W. Vistoso Highlands Drive.

Town leaders say the latest funding will ensure the space remains safe and accessible for years to come.

“What I hope for is that we continue to see high usage,” Epting said. “People love this property. They love what we have for them, and we’re continuing on a regular basis to advance what we have, bring people out into nature, and get them connected.”