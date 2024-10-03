No more detours for cyclists, pedestrians of 'The Loop' near CDO Wash in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County crews have completed a major upgrade to portions of The Loop in Oro Valley ahead of schedule. The project, which was expected to finish in November, wrapped up weeks early, just in time for cooler weather and the upcoming Tour de Tucson.

The levee augmentation project along the CDO Wash was designed to enhance flood protection in seven areas affected by sediment buildup from the 2020 Bighorn Fire. The months-long project caused detours for Loop users.

"It was a hassle," said Brian Roe, owner of Brian's Bike Shop. "Now I don’t have to worry about all that. I can come straight to the shop and get to work right away." Roe frequently uses The Loop for his commute.

Crews began work in early June, removing debris and constructing a new floodwall. The goal was to ensure better flood protection for homes and businesses in the area.

"By taking this project on, we’re making sure that the homes and businesses in the surrounding area are going to be protected if we ever see a flow come through and reach that channel capacity," said Camille Hall of the Pima County Regional Flood Control District.

With the early completion, many business owners who commute using The Loop are relieved. Roe emphasized the safety benefits of the project, saying, "Not having to get off The Loop to cross traffic and then get back on, or having to use Oracle, where it’s very busy, is a huge relief."

The newly completed section of The Loop provides smoother commutes and an added layer of flood protection for the Oro Valley community.